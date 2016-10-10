Faith healing review concludes

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter spoke about state unemployment, jobs, education, and business incentives at a Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday. Otter said the latest state unemployment rate of 3.7 percent as of April meant approximately 29,000 residents were out of work. At the same time, employers have 22,000 open jobs they can't fill due to a lack of qualified candidates. The state's emphasis on improved and expanded education is addressing that gap, he said.
Before a friendly, business-minded audience, Otter also reiterated support for eliminating or reducing various business taxes, including cutting the state income tax to five percent.