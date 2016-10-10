Idaho lawmakers resume faith-healing discussion Monday

The Idaho Legislature’s working group on children and risk and faith healing has a three hour public hearing running Monday morning. As of the start, 25 people are scheduled to speak.
At issue is whether Idaho’s protections regarding faith-healing practices are permitting children to die from medical neglect. A governor-appointed panel has identified 10 such possible deaths over a three-year period. Gov. Butch Otter asked legislative leaders in February to study the issue.
Today’s hearing is all public testimony, and advocates for both sides filled the hearing room.
“Faith-based neglect should not be confused with religious freedom,” said Tiffany Hix, who husband, Brian Hoyt, was raised in a faith-healing secnt.
Another speaker, Jinny Peterson, countered that choosing medical care over prayer also entailed risks.
“They want to take away our right to determine for ourselves the risks that we choose to take and the choices we want to make,” she said.
The Statesman will have a full recap when the hearing ends.
Comments