U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador at a town hall at Meridian Middle School in April.
May 24, 2017 5:19 PM

Labrador kicking off his bid for Idaho governor with three events next week

By Bill Dentzer

Idaho Rep. Raúl Labrador has scheduled three events next week to mark the official kick off of his campaign for governor.

The fourth-term Republican will hold afternoon events in Boise on Tuesday, Post Falls on Wednesday, and Idaho Falls on Thursday.

Announcing the events in an email, Labrador said the state “needs a proven conservative leader who will stand against the special interests and politicians that have picked the winners and losers in our state Capitol for too long.”

Labrador filed the official paperwork for his run on May 9. There are three other candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2018: Lt. Gov. Brad Little, businessman Tommy Ahlquist, and former State Sen. Russ Fulcher.

