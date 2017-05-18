Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, speaks with Idaho Sen. James Risch before a Senate Intelligence Committee last week, May 11, 2017.
May 18, 2017 4:35 PM

Sen. Risch's ‘weasel’ remark, defense of Trump intelligence disclosure drawing another protest

By Bill Dentzer

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch’s defense of President Donald Trump’s reported May 10 disclosure of classified intelligence to Russian officials is the trigger for another protest Friday at the senator’s Boise office.

“While respected Republicans recognize the seriousness of giving classified information to Russia without consulting our allies and trying to squash FBI Director Comey's investigation, Risch is trying to defend the indefensible,” Indivisible Boise Chapter One said in a Facebook post announcing the event. The group plans to protest at the corner of 9th and Jefferson in Boise from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

In national TV interviews Tuesday, Risch the president had the “legal right and the obligation” to discuss security matters with the Russian and instead attacked the “weasel” and “traitor” who leaked details of the conversation to the press.

The Indivisible group called Risch’s remarks an “absurd defense.”

Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews

