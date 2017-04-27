Capitol &amp; State

April 27, 2017

Labrador schedules two more town halls in north Idaho

By Bill Dentzer

bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

Rep. Raúl R. Labrador has added two town hall meetings in north Idaho next week, holding events in Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene on the same day, May 5.

Labrador will be at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston Friday morning at 11 a.m. The event is at the Silverthorne Theater, 500 8th Ave.

He will hold a 6:30 p.m. event that evening in Coeur d’Alene at the Lake City High School auditorium, 6101 Ramsey Road.

Times listed are local Pacific Time.

Labrador held recent town halls in the Treasure Valley, in Meridian on April 19 and in Nampa on Monday. Questions at both focused heavily on concerns about health care and possible revisions to the federal Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian

Nearly 800 people turned out Wednesday night for a town hall meeting with 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador that went more than three hours, dominated by people with critical questions about the Trump administration and the congressman’s positions toward it.

Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Labrador holds town hall in Nampa

Rep. Raul Labrador held his second area town hall in Nampa Monday, again fielding numerous questions about health care reform and President Trump.

Bill Dentzer bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

 

