Labrador schedules two more town halls in north Idaho

Rep. Raúl R. Labrador has added two town hall meetings in north Idaho next week, holding events in Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene on the same day, May 5.
Labrador will be at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston Friday morning at 11 a.m. The event is at the Silverthorne Theater, 500 8th Ave.
He will hold a 6:30 p.m. event that evening in Coeur d’Alene at the Lake City High School auditorium, 6101 Ramsey Road.
Times listed are local Pacific Time.
Labrador held recent town halls in the Treasure Valley, in Meridian on April 19 and in Nampa on Monday. Questions at both focused heavily on concerns about health care and possible revisions to the federal Affordable Care Act.
