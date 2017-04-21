Is Raúl Labrador running for Idaho governor? We’ll all be the first to know

Rep. Raúl Labrador has a second town hall meeting in Nampa Monday to follow on his epic three-hour appearance in Meridian this week. Maybe there, amid another volley of questions about President Trump’s travel and tax returns, health care reform, a possible government shutdown, immigration policy and the like, he’ll get to the question that’s really on everyone’s minds.
Is he running for governor in 2018?
The topic came up only briefly Wednesday at the Meridian Middle School auditorium, where the fourth-term congressman held forth in a stamina-testing appearance before an unsympathetic but not overly unruly crowd.
Unlike some of his Congressional peers who’ve gotten flustered and flubbed appearances before angry hometown audiences, Labrador kept it together and avoided any gaffes – if not a little controversy.
Earlier in the day Wednesday, before the Boise metro area Chamber of Commerce, he told Statesman news editor Bill Manny and attendees that he “may have made a decision” on running. The Statesman would be the first to know, he said – along with everyone else.
Labrador’s not in a rush and doesn’t have to be, enjoying that comfortable position of leading candidate-yet-to-announce. He’s inevitably part of any conversation about the race – initially, next year’s Republican primary – and enjoys the benefits of pent-up demand while he continues to demur. It’s like being a lesser member of a wedding party: you’re in all the photos but not paying for the whole affair.
Officially, the timing of any announcement from Labrador remains a vague “sooner, not later.” He has said he would wait through at least the first 100 days of the new administration, and in fact a premature entry into the race, only months after starting his new term, might seem crassly opportunistic.
There is a downside to waiting. Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced his candidacy ten months ago, former state Sen. Russ Fulcher last August, and Boise real estate developer Tommy Ahlquist in March. Labrador can’t raise money or officially seek support until he formally files the paperwork to run.
It’s not likely he’ll shed any more light on his plans in Nampa Monday or at two additional town hall events he is planning for north Idaho next month. He handles these events well and in fact likely benefits when he faces a crowd that, like the Meridian audience, mostly doesn’t support him.
The people he encountered there, mostly from the center-and-leftward swath of the political spectrum, aren’t the farther-right conservative voters he’ll need to court in what is now a closed Republican primary. That latter group is a bloc to whom Labrador only further endears himself when he spars publicly with the opposition and comes away, at worst, with a draw.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
