Boynton Brown steps down at helm of Idaho Democratic party

Sally Boynton Brown is stepping down after five years as executive director of Idaho’s state Democratic Party. She announced the move on her Facebook page Friday.
“When I started at the IDP, as field director, I said I would stay 5-7 years and I am proud of all we have accomplished in that time,” Boynton Brown wrote. “We have come out of two very difficult election cycles—2014 and 2016—however the Party has responded by growing stronger and growing our membership.”
Boynton Brown, 41, jumped into the race for Democratic National Committee chair in December, at the time the only woman in the race and the only candidate from a western red state. She ultimately ran a distant third behind the eventual winner, former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez, and runner-up Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison.
She regularly put in more than 100 hours of week on party business as head of operations for the state Democratic organization.
“This is my life. I don’t have work,” she told the Statesman in December. “I am here to save democracy.”
In her post, Boynton Brown said the party’s former communications director, Dean Ferguson, would return to serve as interim executive director pending a search for a full-time replacement.
She said she had not decided on her next steps but planned to stay in Boise with her husband and family and “continue the investment we have made this last decade in Idaho politics.”
