April 11, 2017 5:09 PM

Idaho’s Raúl Labrador schedules town halls in Meridian, Nampa

By Bill Dentzer

bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

To Idahoans who since January have clamored for town hall meetings with their congressional representatives: Rep. Raúl Labrador has scheduled two such events next week in Meridian and Nampa.

Labrador, a leading member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, will hold a town hall April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Meridian Middle School auditorium, 1507 W. 8th St.

His second will be in Nampa on April 24 at the Mission Aviation Fellowship, 112 N. Pilatus Lane, also at 6:30 p.m.

Idaho’s all-Republican delegation has been under heightened public pressure to be more available and accountable to constituents since the election of President Donald Trump. The pressure has come mostly from Trump opponents pressing their representatives either to disavow the president’s agenda or explain and defend their support for it.

Labrador and other House conservatives split decisively from the White House last month on the failed GOP-led effort to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, prompting a public squabble with the White House on Twitter.

Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews

Comments

