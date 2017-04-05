Boise’s Sen. Burgoyne among a dozen vying for Court of Appeals slot

Boise State Sen. Grant Burgoyne is one of 12 candidates seeking to fill a coming vacancy on the state Court of Appeals, Idaho’s second highest court.
Burgoyne, a Democrat whose district covers central Boise and Garden City, is in his second Senate term following three terms in the House. He and the other candidates, which include three magistrate judges and a deputy attorney general, seek to succeed Judge John Melanson, who is retiring June 30. Whoever is appointed to the vacancy will initially serve the remaining year of Melanson’s term before running for the seat.
“Being a lawyer and practicing law has been pretty much my life’s work,” Burgoyne said Tuesday. “It would be a wonderful opportunity to continue my public service and round out my legal career.”
The four-member Court of Appeals hears cases referred to it by the state Supreme Court, most of them criminal appeals. Candidates for the court must be U.S. citizens and registered Idaho voters at least 30 years old, who have practiced law in Idaho for at least two years and ten years overall.
Burgoyne, 62, has a 26-year litigation practice and now concentrates on alternative dispute resolution and mediation. He is a graduate of the University of Idaho and the University of Kansas School of Law and has lived in Idaho since 1975.
He and the other candidates will be assessed and interviewed by the Idaho Judicial Council, which also sends out questionnaires to members of the state bar and the public at large to review candidate qualifications and character. Besides the Court of Appeals seat, the Council also is reviewing candidates for four district judge vacancies.
The Council will interview the Court of Appeals candidates in late July, executive director Tony Cantrill said. It will recommend two to four candidates to Gov. Butch Otter, who makes the appointment.
Court of Appeals judges run in non-partisan elections and serve six-year terms.
Court of Appeals candidates
There are 12 people seeking to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state Court of Appeals. The Idaho Judicial Council will recommend two to four candidates to Gov. Butch Otter this summer. The candidates:
Peter Barton, lawyer, Boise
Dennis Benjamin, lawyer, Boise
Grant Burgoyne, lawyer and state senator, Boise
Lynn Dunlap, lawyer, Twin Falls
Daniel Glynn, lawyer, Boise
Christopher Graham, lawyer, Boise
Brian Lee, 3rd District magistrate judge, Fruitland
Jessica Lorello, deputy attorney general, criminal law, Meridian
David Manweiler, 4th District magistrate judge, Boise
Christine Salmi, lawyer, Boise
Ralph Savage, 7th District magistrate judge, Arco
Thomas Whitney, lawyer, Moscow
