A thank you to Idaho Falls Sen. Bart Davis, with a hint of his future plans

2:40 Idaho Legislature adjourns Pause

2:03 Idaho Legislature says "sine die"

1:35 Idaho lawmaker explains why he wants emails shielded from public disclosure

3:17 Mat Erpelding's ascent to Idaho House minority leader was an 'exciting accident'

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

1:07 Keith Reynolds on relocating Idaho employees to HP campus

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

3:07 Flood cycle: Biking a wet Boise River Greenbelt

0:30 Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch