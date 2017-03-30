A thank you to Idaho Falls Sen. Bart Davis, with a hint of his future plans

Members of the Idaho Senate often stand on the last day of the session to give short closing or farewell remarks before the Senate adjourns for year. Typically it’s to thank or praise colleagues or staff, review the year’s achievements, or warm up their vocal cords in preparation for the annual singing of the official state song, “Here We Have Idaho.”
Sen. Fred Martin rose Wednesday to give thanks to one colleague who, if rumors bear out, might not be back next year: Majority Leader Bart Davis.
The Idaho Falls Republican is in his 10th term, eighth as majority leader, and is thought to be a candidate to be the next U.S. attorney in Idaho — though no one’s commenting, including Davis.
Martin, a Boise Republican, was circumspect, saying he rose “reluctantly” to “address maybe the elephant in the room.”
“No one’s irreplaceable, but there’s always an exception to the rule,” he said. “I hope that we’re together this next year, but if we’re not, Sen. Davis, thank you.”
Davis, who as majority leader directs the daily flow of business and legislation on the Senate floor, was visibly moved after adjournment as colleagues came to his desk to shake hands or hug him.
But he wasn’t commenting on the rumor.
“My term doesn’t end till the end of next year, so yeah, I was planning on coming back,” he said guilelessly.
U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson, an appointee of Barack Obama, announced her departure in January before President Trump asked for all U.S. attorneys to submit their resignations. The office remains vacant.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments