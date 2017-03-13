Idaho, again, ranks in Bottom 10 for total tax collections, per capita spending

Just in time for a possible end-of-session tax debate in the Idaho Legislature, the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation has released its 2017 comparison of state tax data that lists Idaho in the middle to low end in most categories of tax rates and collections.
Among leading measures, the tax policy think tank puts Idaho 44th in per capita income among states and 47th for combined state and local tax collections per capita. Idaho ranked higher in state-only per capita tax collections, at 36th. The data are variously drawn from 2014 or later.
The state ranked 28th and 29th, respectively, in per capita corporate and personal income tax collections and 26th in per capita sales tax collections, all for the 2015 tax year.
Other categories where Idaho ranked in the bottom fifth were in state revenue per capita (42nd), cigarette tax and total excise taxes apart from general sales tax (44th), and per capita public debt (49th). It ranked 40th in per capita property tax collections.
At the other end of the rankings, the state ranked 7th in the fiscal health of its public pension plans and 10th in its tax on distilled spirits. It ranks 16th highest on its gas tax and 19th in the percentage of federal aid relative to the state general fund.
The House in January passed a proposal to cut the top personal income tax rate and corporate rate from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent and exempt the first $750 of personal income from tax. That measure has not yet been taken up by the Senate as the Legislature works through spending bills and weighs action on possible increased funding for transportation infrastructure.
The Tax Foundation report is downloadable as a PDF or spreadsheet on its site or as an app for iOS or Android.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments