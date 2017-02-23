Capitol & State

February 23, 2017 1:20 PM

Planned Parenthood supporters turn out at Labrador event in Boise

Bill Dentzer

Capitol & State

A look inside Idaho political news

By Bill Dentzer

bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

Progressive Boise-area activists continued pressing members of Idaho’s Congressional delegation Thursday, with Planned Parenthood supporters turning up outside the Grove Hotel, where Rep. Raúl Labrador was addressing the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii to protest the possible loss of health care services delivered through the organization if Congress cuts its funding. Participants also oppose Labrador’s expected reintroduction of a bill he introduced last session that would ban the federal government from taking "discriminatory action" against people or businesses that discriminate against LGBTQ people.

Activists have relied on such rallies in the absence of formal meetings or town halls with lawmakers.

Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews

Related content

Capitol & State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

House members react to first week drama

View more video

About Bill Dentzer

@DentzerNews

Bill Dentzer covers state government and politics for the Idaho Statesman. He previously covered state and local government in New York as a reporter and columnist.

Editor's Choice Videos