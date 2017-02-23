Planned Parenthood supporters turn out at Labrador event in Boise

Progressive Boise-area activists continued pressing members of Idaho’s Congressional delegation Thursday, with Planned Parenthood supporters turning up outside the Grove Hotel, where Rep. Raúl Labrador was addressing the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii to protest the possible loss of health care services delivered through the organization if Congress cuts its funding. Participants also oppose Labrador’s expected reintroduction of a bill he introduced last session that would ban the federal government from taking "discriminatory action" against people or businesses that discriminate against LGBTQ people.
Activists have relied on such rallies in the absence of formal meetings or town halls with lawmakers.
