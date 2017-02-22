Kay Rusche, wife of former Idaho House Democratic leader, dies

Kay Rusche, the wife of former Idaho House Rep. and Democratic minority leader John Rusche, died Wednesday after fighting ovarian cancer for seven years. She was 66. House Speaker Scott Bedke announced her death on the House floor at the start of the Wednesday morning session.
Her husband, the former six-term representative from Lewiston, posted an announcement on his Facebook page.
A physician like her husband, Kay Rusche blogged about her illness when she first diagnosed and underwent treatment in 2010. The most recent post is from May 2014. Her husband occasionally took time away from his minority leader responsibilities during the session to care for her.
An obituary will follow.
