Idaho Rep. Scott said she was sorry for her remarks. The next day, not so much

It looks as though Idaho Rep. Heather Scott’s contrition might have been short-lived.
A day after issuing a written half-apology for insulting other female legislators, the North Idaho lawmaker was agitating again Thursday on Facebook and the House floor, angry that her mea culpa didn’t prompt House Speaker Scott Bedke to reinstate her to the committees her loose talk lost her last week.
Bedke removed Scott, R-Blanchard, from her three committees for her remarks that women only advance in legislative leadership if they “spread their legs.”
It appeared on Wednesday that Scott was looking to de-escalate matters, albeit while saving face: She issued a statement just prior to Wednesday’s House Republican caucus apologizing for “not being more careful” with her language, at the same time asking leadership to work “to keep this whole thing from spinning further out of control.”
On Thursday, she set to spinning things up again.
The House, to expedite proceedings, typically forgoes the formal reading of bills in their entirety when they come to the floor for debate and a vote. Skipping the reading requires unanimous consent of the body. On Thursday, with the session’s first bill before the House, Scott objected to dispensing with its reading and the clerk dutifully read it aloud in full. Being that it was a short bill and the only one on the calendar, the delay created was minimal. But such a move could draw sessions out for hours later in the term when dozens of bills are moving through the House each day.
About the time that bill was being read and voted on (it passed unanimously), Scott turned to Facebook. She appears to be looking for mileage in her spat with Bedke, using it to promote her far-right legislative agenda and the website she created to support it.
“It is obvious to me that my apology will never be good enough for the Speaker of the house,” she wrote, capitalizing the last four words before getting in another dig at Bedke and a plug for the site.
Maybe it’s politics, not love, that means never having to say you’re sorry.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
