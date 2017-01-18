Idaho Dems’ Boynton Brown, other DNC chair candidates debate

Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown will join six other candidates running to chair the Democratic National Committee in a debate Wednesday hosted and live-streamed by the Huffington Post.
The debate starts at 5 p.m. Mountain Time and can be viewed on the HuffPo’s Facebook politics page. Viewers can suggest questions on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #DNCDebate.
The debate, at George Washington University in Washington, will be moderated by editor Lydia Polgreen and Washington bureau chief Ryan Grim. For more on the race and the debate, see this link.
Democrats will pick a new chair when they meet in Atlanta at the end of February. Minn. Rep. Keith Ellison is considered the frontrunner for the post. His main rival is outgoing Labor Secretary Thomas Perez. Other candidates besides Boynton Brown are South Carolina Democratic party chair Jaime Harrison, New Hampshire party chair Ray Buckley, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Peter Buttigieg, and Fox News analyst Jehmu Greene.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments