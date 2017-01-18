Capitol & State

January 18, 2017 1:25 PM

Idaho Dems’ Boynton Brown, other DNC chair candidates debate

Bill Dentzer

Capitol & State

A look inside Idaho political news

By Bill Dentzer

bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown will join six other candidates running to chair the Democratic National Committee in a debate Wednesday hosted and live-streamed by the Huffington Post.

The debate starts at 5 p.m. Mountain Time and can be viewed on the HuffPo’s Facebook politics page. Viewers can suggest questions on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #DNCDebate.

The debate, at George Washington University in Washington, will be moderated by editor Lydia Polgreen and Washington bureau chief Ryan Grim. For more on the race and the debate, see this link.

Democrats will pick a new chair when they meet in Atlanta at the end of February. Minn. Rep. Keith Ellison is considered the frontrunner for the post. His main rival is outgoing Labor Secretary Thomas Perez. Other candidates besides Boynton Brown are South Carolina Democratic party chair Jaime Harrison, New Hampshire party chair Ray Buckley, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Peter Buttigieg, and Fox News analyst Jehmu Greene.

Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews

Related content

Capitol & State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

House members react to first week drama

View more video

About Bill Dentzer

@DentzerNews

Bill Dentzer covers state government and politics for the Idaho Statesman. He previously covered state and local government in New York as a reporter and columnist.

Editor's Choice Videos