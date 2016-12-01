Capitol & State

House, Senate reorganize, announce committee posts

The Idaho Legislature completed its committee assignments and chairmanship appointments Thursday. Below are committees with new leadership. Betsy Russell of the Spokesman-Review has a full listing of committee appointments for the House and Senate.

Joint Committees

Finance-Appropriations: Sen. Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint and Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome, remain as chairs, but half the committee is new — seven senators and three representatives.

House of Representatives

Agricultural Affairs: Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, is the new chair. She succeeds Ken Andrus, who retired.

Education: Rep. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, is the new chair. She succeeds Reed DeMordaunt, who did not seek re-election.

Environment, Energy, and Technology: Rep. Dell Raybould, R-Rexburg, is the new chair, replacing Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Idaho Falls, who will be vice-chair.

Judiciary, Rules & Administration: Rep. Lynn Luker, R-Boise, is the new chair. He succeeds Rich Wills, who lost his re-election bid.

Local Government: New chair Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, replaces Lynn Luker, who has a new chairmanship.

Resources & Conservation: New chair Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, replaces Rep. Dell Raybould, who has a new chairmanship.

Ways & Means: New chair Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, replaces Rep. Christy Perry, who has a new chairmanship.

Senate

Local Government and Taxation: New chair is Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston. He replaces Sen. Jeff Siddoway, R-Terreton, who has a new chairmanship.

State Affairs: Siddoway is the new chair. He replaces Curt McKenzie, who did not seel re-election and lost a bid for Supreme Court.

