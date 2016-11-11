Election results: How high was Idaho’s turnout?

Idaho voters set a new standard for turnout at the polls Tuesday, and while percentages await a final tabulation of same-day registrations, raw numbers tell the story.
More than 692,000 votes were cast in the presidential election, in the still-unofficial count. That’s about 4 percent more than in 2008, the previous high-water mark, or 2012.
The turnout rates in the unofficial returns will look slightly inflated until elections officials update voter rolls to account for those who registered at the polls Tuesday. Even still, state turnout is on track to surpass the 77 percent mark seen in 2008 and the 74 percent from 2012.
Voter rolls actually fluctuate year to year. Idaho counted 813,000 registered voters on Nov. 1. A month earlier, there were 785,000. A year ago, there were 737,000. But in November 2014, the total was nearly 754,000. The figures from December 2014, which include that year’s Election Day registrations, showed an uptick of about 11,000.
Registration numbers swell around election time and drop several months later, because under state law, the rolls are purged within four months of each election, and registrations are canceled for anyone who hasn’t voted in four years.
Winning: It’s all relative
All that said, let’s look again at Tuesday. State turnout would rate in the stratospheric mid-80 percent range if it were based on the registration numbers from Nov. 1. Turnout was high, but not that high. Even still, we can make some observations on relative turnout rates by county and by candidate.
Donald Trump saw his biggest victory margins in Idaho County, where he took more than 78 percent of the vote, followed in order by Owyhee, Lewis, Bear Lake and Gem. His weakest showing came in Blaine, where he took 31 percent, followed by Latah, Teton, Ada and Bannock.
Trump’s statewide margin was 59.3 percent, the first time a Republican presidential candidate failed to break the 60 percent threshold since 1996, which also happens to be the last time a third-party candidate polled significantly well here.
Now, Hillary Clinton: Her best showing was just under 60 percent, in Blaine County, followed by Latah, Teton, Ada and Valley. Her worst showing was just 7 percent in Franklin, followed by Madison, Jefferson, Bear Lake and Oneida. Those five, with large Mormon populations, happen to be where Independent third-party candidate Evan McMullin, a Utah Mormon, saw his best showings.
Clinton’s statewide take of 27.5 percent sank slightly below the previous low, Al Gore’s 2000 drubbing, and was the worst since Walter Mondale took just 26.4 percent against Ronald Reagan in 1984.
And McMullin? He saw his highest take, nearly 30 percent, in Madison, and his lowest, just over 1 percent, in Lewis. Statewide, he polled 6.7 percent.
Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate, saw his best showing in Latah, where he took 6.6 percent, and his worst in Clark, where he got 1.4 percent. His statewide take was 4.1 percent.
With the Veterans Day holiday Friday, no new turnout numbers are expected before next week.
Comments