Still undecided for president? Join the Statesman for the last debate

With a little more than three weeks till Election Day, the presidential race is firming up and more and more people have committed to a candidate. But we know there are still undecided voters out there somewhere.
At the next and final presidential debate Wednesday, we invite you to watch with The Statesman and share your thoughts and reactions with us.
If you’re still on the fence between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, or are weighing support for a third-party candidate or write-in, send us an email and we’ll invite you to a debate watch event in the downtown Boise area Wednesday.
We’ll be covering the debate live, getting your real-time comments and following up for your takeaways after the debate is over.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @IDSBillD
