Crapo: Trump’s comments on women ‘outrageous, demeaning’

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo Friday called out Donald Trump for his vulgar comments about women and urged him to apologize.
The senator’s terse, two-sentence condemnation came Friday night, about the same time Trump released a recorded video apologizing for his remarks.
Crapo’s full statement:
“"The comments made by Mr. Trump are outrageous, and he must apologize immediately for his disrespectful, profane and demeaning language about women. He must take full responsibility for this unacceptable disrespect of women, renounce it and apologize, no excuses.”
Trump made the comments in 2005 at a taping of an episode of “Access Hollywood.” The Washington Post broke the story Friday, followed soon after by NBC News.
The candidate’s remarks drew the strongest rebukes to date from ranking Republicans including Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Utah Rep. Jason Chafffetz and Gov. Gary Herbert both withdrew their Trump endorsements and said they would not vote for him.
Crapo is the first Idaho lawmaker to comment on Trump’s remarks.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @IDSBillD
