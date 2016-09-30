How are Clinton, Trump doing with fundraising in Idaho?

Patchwork Nation, which analyzes and visualizes various types of demographic data by county across the U.S., has an interesting map of how head-to-head national fundraising is going for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Results below are for the month of August.
Among counties in Idaho, Clinton has strong financial support in Ada, Blaine, and Bonneville counties, and is running competitive in 10 others. Trump is strong in Canyon County and competitive in all the rest. Results in two counties, Butte and Clark, aren’t reported.
Mousing over the map shows the difference, in dollars, between what the two candidates raised. It’s a little counterintuitive: Positive numbers show how much Clinton is ahead; negative numbers show Trump’s advantage.
Patchwork has its own methodology for differentiating among the nation’s various demographic groups. Its 12 categories and their definitions are listed below. The site is a project of the Jefferson Institute.
Beyond red and blue states
Patchwork Nation uses 12 labels to categorize unique demographic characteristic of U.S. regions. Here they are, together with how Idaho’s counties break down.
More on the methodology.
Boom Towns: Fast growing communities with rapidly diversifying populations. (Ada, Bannock, Blaine, Bonneville, Canyon, Kootenai, Latah)
Campus and Careers: Cities and towns with young, educated populations; more secular and Democratic than other American communities.
Emptying Nests: Home to many retirees and aging baby boomer populations; less diverse than the nation at large.
Evangelical Epicenters: Communities with a high proportion of evangelical Christians, found mostly in small towns and suburbs; slightly older than the U.S. average.
Immigration Nation: Communities with large Latino populations and lower-than-average incomes, typically clustered in the South and Southwest. (Jerome, Minidoka, Owyhee, Washington)
Industrial Metropolis: Densely populated, highly diverse urban centers; incomes trend higher than the national average and voters lean Democratic.
Military Bastions: Areas with high employment in the military or related to the presence of the military and large veteran populations. (Clark, Elmore)
Minority Central: Home to large pockets of black residents but a below average percentage of Hispanics and Asians.
Monied Burbs: Wealthier, highly educated communities with a median household income of $15,000 above the national county average. (Boise, Bonner, Valley)
Mormon Outposts: Home to a large share of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and slightly higher median household incomes. (Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Oneida, Power, Teton, Twin Falls)
Service Worker Centers: Midsize and small towns with economies fueled by hotels, stores and restaurants and lower-than-average median household income by county. (Adams, Benewah, Gem, Lewis, Nez Perce, Payette, Shoshone)
Tractor Country: Mostly rural and remote smaller towns with older populations and large agricultural sectors. (Boundary, Camas, Clearwater, Custer, Gooding, Idaho, Lemhi)
