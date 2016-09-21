Spokesman for Idaho Attorney General Wasden charged with marijuana possession

Todd Dvorak, the communications director for state Attorney General Lawrence Wasden since 2014, has resigned after being charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession over the weekend.
Dvorak resigned Monday. The AG’s office announced his departure Wednesday and referred questions to Dvorak, who declined to comment.
A check of online state court records showed that Dvorak was charged by Lewiston police Friday with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday.
No further information was available Wednesday. Dvorak’s attorney, Charles Stroschein, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said Dvorak submitted his resignation Monday and Wasden accepted it.
“The attorney general is a very strong rule of law, by the book attorney general, and so this is something he doesn’t want to have hanging over the office,” Kane said.
A former journalist, Dvorak was supervisory correspondent for The Associated Press in Boise before taking the state job.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @IDSBillD
