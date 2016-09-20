Skittles skirmish behind him, Donald Trump Jr. in Boise Thursday

The son and namesake of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will stop in Boise Thursday for a campaign fund raiser, but won’t linger long or venture far.
Donald Trump Jr. won’t appear in public, but he is expected to speak to reporters after a planned hourlong private event.
Trump is flying into Gowen Field in Boise at 10 a.m. The event is at the Jackson Jet Center at the airport.
The eldest son of candidate Donald Trump has drawn fire for a Twitter post Monday in which he likened Syrian refugees to a poisoned bowl of Skittles.
Trump’s tweet used a photo of the candy that was taken by a refugee, David Kittos. Both the photographer and Wrigley, which makes the candy, criticized the tweet.
Comments