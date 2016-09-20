Capitol & State

September 20, 2016 11:39 AM

Otter’s approval rating at 51 percent; 38 percent disapprove

Gov. Butch Otter’s job approval rating is roughly middle of the pack for the nation’s governors in a new Morning Consult online survey of 71,900 voters nationwide.

Otter’s 51 percent approval rating is 29th highest for all governors. His 38 percent disapproval rating is tied for 21st. Ten percent of Idaho respondents didn’t know or had no opinion of the Republican governor’s performance.

Tops in approval nationwide, all Republicans, were Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota (74 percent), Larry Hogan of Maryland (70 percent), and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts (70 percent).

Kansas Republican Sam Brownback of Kansas, Democrat Dan Malloy of Connecticut, and Republican Chris Christie of New Jersey had the highest disapproval ratings of 71 percent, 70 percent and 68 percent, respectively.

Margins of error varied widely by state, from 1 percent in Florida, California, New York, and Texas, to 8 percent in Alaska and Vermont and 9 percent in Wyoming. The margin of error in Idaho was five percent.

More on the methodology.

Governor job rankings

Top 10 by approval and disapproval

Rank

State

Governor

Party

Disapprove

1

Kansas

Sam Brownback

R

71%

2

Connecticut

Dan Malloy

D

70%

3

New Jersey

Chris Christie

R

68%

4

Michigan

Rick Snyder

R

61%

5

Maine

Paul LePage

R

58%

6

Illinois

Bruce Rauner

R

56%

7

Rhode Island

Gina Raimondo

D

55%

8

Wisconsin

Scott Walker

R

53%

9

Oklahoma

Mary Fallin

R

53%

10

Alabama

Robert Bentley

R

53%

21

Idaho

Butch Otter

R

38%

Rank

State

Governor

Party

Approve

1

South Dakota

Dennis Daugaard

R

74%

2

Massachusetts

Charlie Baker

R

70%

3

Maryland

Larry Hogan

R

70%

4

Montana

Steve Bullock

D

66%

5

Utah

Gary Herbert

R

65%

6

Tennessee

Bill Haslam

R

63%

7

Texas

Greg Abbott

R

63%

8

New York

Andrew Cuomo

D

62%

9

Nevada

Brian Sandoval

R

62%

10

Delaware

Jack Markell

D

61%

29

Idaho

Butch Otter

R

51%

