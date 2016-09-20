Otter’s approval rating at 51 percent; 38 percent disapprove

Gov. Butch Otter’s job approval rating is roughly middle of the pack for the nation’s governors in a new Morning Consult online survey of 71,900 voters nationwide.
Otter’s 51 percent approval rating is 29th highest for all governors. His 38 percent disapproval rating is tied for 21st. Ten percent of Idaho respondents didn’t know or had no opinion of the Republican governor’s performance.
Tops in approval nationwide, all Republicans, were Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota (74 percent), Larry Hogan of Maryland (70 percent), and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts (70 percent).
Kansas Republican Sam Brownback of Kansas, Democrat Dan Malloy of Connecticut, and Republican Chris Christie of New Jersey had the highest disapproval ratings of 71 percent, 70 percent and 68 percent, respectively.
Margins of error varied widely by state, from 1 percent in Florida, California, New York, and Texas, to 8 percent in Alaska and Vermont and 9 percent in Wyoming. The margin of error in Idaho was five percent.
Governor job rankings
Top 10 by approval and disapproval
Rank
State
Governor
Party
Disapprove
1
Kansas
Sam Brownback
R
71%
2
Connecticut
Dan Malloy
D
70%
3
New Jersey
Chris Christie
R
68%
4
Michigan
Rick Snyder
R
61%
5
Maine
Paul LePage
R
58%
6
Illinois
Bruce Rauner
R
56%
7
Rhode Island
Gina Raimondo
D
55%
8
Wisconsin
Scott Walker
R
53%
9
Oklahoma
Mary Fallin
R
53%
10
Alabama
Robert Bentley
R
53%
21
Idaho
Butch Otter
R
38%
Rank
State
Governor
Party
Approve
1
South Dakota
Dennis Daugaard
R
74%
2
Massachusetts
Charlie Baker
R
70%
3
Maryland
Larry Hogan
R
70%
4
Montana
Steve Bullock
D
66%
5
Utah
Gary Herbert
R
65%
6
Tennessee
Bill Haslam
R
63%
7
Texas
Greg Abbott
R
63%
8
New York
Andrew Cuomo
D
62%
9
Nevada
Brian Sandoval
R
62%
10
Delaware
Jack Markell
D
61%
29
Idaho
Butch Otter
R
51%
