Casper police officer shot 5 times released from hospital

Officials say a Wyoming police officer who was shot five times last month has been released from the hospital.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told the city council Tuesday that officer Jacob Carlson is now recovering at home.
Carlson was wounded in a May 6 gunfight with 38-year-old David Wolosin, who was shot and killed by police during the encounter.
Carlson was struck twice in the legs and once in the lower waist. His bulletproof vest partly stopped two bullets.
Carlson received more than 100 units of blood following the shooting and underwent multiple surgeries.
McPheeters says the officer still faces "significant challenges," but his fellow officers are thrilled by his progress.
