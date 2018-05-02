Lovington police officer cleared in October 2017 shooting

A Lovington police officer has been cleared for shooting at a burglary suspect during an October 2017 shooting.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports that the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office won't pursue charges against officer Shawn Glashauckas (glah-SHAU'-kahs) after an investigation found the officer acted appropriately.
Authorities say Glashauckas opened fire at a burglary suspect who had escape police custody. Police say the suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit and was not hit by gunfire.
Lovington Police Chief David Rodriguez says he was pleased with the outcome of the investigation.
