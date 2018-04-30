Advocates to sue to force Maine to expand Medicaid

Advocates say they plan to file a lawsuit to force Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration to roll out Medicaid expansion as voters demanded in November.
Maine Equal Justice Partners spokeswoman Alison Weiss said Monday the lawsuit will be filed in state court on behalf of social justice and health groups and individuals eligible for Medicaid expansion.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage missed an April 3 deadline to file a federal application for Maine to eventually receive about $525 million in annual federal funding to expand Medicaid to upward of 70,000 Mainers.
LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz has said the application could be submitted "very quickly" if lawmakers provided the state's share of funding for expansion under the governor's terms.
Democrats contend Maine has enough Medicaid funds through May 2019.
Comments