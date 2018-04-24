US tribe marks 150th anniversary of return to homeland

Theresa Galvan with the Navajo Division of Behavioral and Mental Health Services points to routes of an upcoming commemorative run before the start of a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The Navajo Nation has scheduled a series of events this year to commemorate the signing of a treaty in 1868 that cleared the way for tribal members to return to their homeland in the American Southwest. Tribal officials say the commemoration will help to tell a story of perseverance from the Navajo perspective. Susan Montoya Bryan AP Photo