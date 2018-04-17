Sheriff's department to review California mansion death

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will review the death of a woman found hanging inside a mansion after a lawsuit verdict contradicted investigators' findings that she committed suicide.
Sheriff Bill Gore said Monday that no new evidence was presented in the trial but there was new analysis of existing evidence. Gore says the review should take 90 days.
Rebecca Zahau was found dead in 2011 in the Coronado mansion of her boyfriend. Her body was discovered by her boyfriend's brother, Adam Shacknai.
Investigators ruled the death a suicide but Zahau's mother sued, alleging that Shacknai sexually assaulted and killed her, then staged the hanging to look like a suicide.
Earlier this month, a jury found Shacknai liable for the death and awarded more than $5 million to the mother.
Comments