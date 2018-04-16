Questions linger in Arizona education funding suit

FILE- In this May 26, 2016, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, second from right, signs a proclamation certifying the results of Proposition 123 on school funding at the state Capitol in Phoenix. A Phoenix man who won a federal court ruling finding Arizona distributed more than $344 million to schools since 2016 without Congressional approval won't ask for the money to be repaid because Congress finally approved the payouts last month. Ryan Van Velzer, File AP Photo