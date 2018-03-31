Health for Medicaid to launch in North Dakota

A Pennsylvania-based company run by a North Dakota native is helping bring a free healthy living app to Medicaid recipients in the state.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the state is the first in the nation to launch the mobile phone app aimed at helping users manage their health.
New Ocean Health Solutions is providing the North Dakota Department of Human Services with The Voyage, which offers personalized self-management plans for general wellness and for those with chronic conditions.
New Ocean Health Solutions CEO Hal Rosenbluth said his company's goal is to "to digitize health and well-being for everyone."
Rosenbluth says dates for the app's launch are being finalized.
