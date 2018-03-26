Winner take all? Not if Electoral College critics win cases

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, former Massachusetts Republican Gov. William Weld takes questions from members of the media on the campus of Emerson College in Boston. Critics of the winner-take-all system used by 48 states to assign their Electoral College votes want the practice ruled unconstitutional. They took their first step in February 2018 by filing federal lawsuits in four states. Weld is among the plaintiffs. Steven Senne, File AP Photo