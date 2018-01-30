State trooper resigns after setting fire on his property

A Vermont state trooper has resigned after officials say he set an illegal fire on his property.
Vermont State Police say former Trooper Stephen McGranaghan and Trooper Jason Haley illegally burned a building on property owned by McGranaghan on Dec. 4. WCAX-TV reports the former trooper had a permit to burn brush on his property in Stannard, but not buildings.
McGranaghan officially resigned Friday. Haley is expected to return to work after an internal investigation concludes.
The Vermont Attorney General recommended administrative action in the incident. The state Agency of Natural Resources is also investigating.
