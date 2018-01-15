National Politics

Parties closing in on settlement in Pease pollution lawsuit

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 09:47 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

The Pease Development Authority and Conservation Law Foundation are closing in on a settlement in a lawsuit over polluted stormwater runoff.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that a pre-trial conference was put on hold after a motion filed in federal court reported that both sides are now working a new draft of a document that "would memorialize settlement terms."

The Conservation Law Foundation filed a $100 million lawsuit alleging Pease International Tradeport and its Board of Directors violated the federal Clean Water Act by allowing stormwater runoff to pollute area waterways.

Both parties have asked the court for a 90-stay of the case to finalize an agreement, the terms of which are not disclosed.

