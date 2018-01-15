Families affected by violence to have MLK Day conversation

FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, Ronald Smith gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year ago, in Baton Rouge, La. A year later, visitors routinely stop by the store to photograph the mural of Sterling's smiling face on its aluminum siding. Loved ones of Sterling killed by police and two law enforcement officers, one black, one white, ambushed and killed 12 days later in that city will take part in a discussion on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 in Dallas. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo