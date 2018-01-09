National Politics

Former acting chief of staff at Cincinnati VA convicted

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 06:13 PM

CINCINNATI

A former acting chief of staff at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center has been convicted of a charge of distributing a controlled substance.

Authorities say a federal jury in Cincinnati found 67-year-old Dr. Barbara Temeck guilty Tuesday. The former Department of Veterans Affairs official was accused of writing three painkiller prescriptions for a private patient. The jury acquitted her of two charges.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports prosecutors argued the prescriptions written for a former VA official's wife violated Temeck's prescribing license because her former boss' wife isn't a veteran.

The newspaper reports Temeck testified she wrote only one prescription because it was an emergency. She argued she was targeted for her efforts to crack down on how the Cincinnati VA had been run.

A message was left for her attorney.

