Dem response: Bryant failed to note Mississippi problems

By EMILY WAGSTER and JEFF AMY Associated Press

January 09, 2018 06:11 PM

UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

A Democratic lawmaker says Gov. Phil Bryant failed to acknowledge many of Mississippi's problems in the State of the State address.

Republican Bryant gave the speech Tuesday at the Capitol, saying critics are portraying Mississippi in a negative light.

Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford gave the televised response on behalf of Democrats. He says Mississippi is last in public education, last in mental health care and first in poverty. He also says the state suffers from a "brain drain," with large numbers of college graduates leaving.

While the governor mentioned low unemployment and robust job creation, Hughes says too many communities are stuck with low-paying jobs that don't provide a way out of poverty.

