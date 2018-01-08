National Politics

Chandler police: Patrol officer injured when dragged by car

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 05:26 PM

CHANDLER, Ariz.

Police in Chandler says an officer has suffered minor injuries after being dragged by a car and a search is on for the suspect.

They say patrol officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the vicinity of Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road about 4:15 p.m. Monday.

A few minutes after making the stop, the officer yelled a distress code from his radio.

Police originally reported that the officer was shot, but now say he was dragged by the suspect's vehicle.

They say the 27-year-old suspect fled the scene in the vehicle onto the Gila River Indian Reservation.

The man was last seen walking through the desert west of State Route 587 and police are searching for him.

