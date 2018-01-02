The Latest: 2 judges, 1 attorney file to run for court

The Latest on candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court (all times local):
2:35 p.m.
Two judges and one attorney have filed to run for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to submit nominating signatures to get on the ballot. The Feb. 20 primary will winnow the field to two candidates who will face off in the April 3 general election.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet, Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Madison attorney Tim Burns are running.
Burns has taken the unusual approach of speaking out publicly on hot-button political issues, trying to win over more liberal voters in the nonpartisan race. Screnock is the favorite of conservatives, while Dallet says she is the only candidate who won't politicize the court.
The seat is open after Justice Michael Gableman decided not to seek a second term.
11:18 a.m.
The field is nearly set for the Feb. 20 primary for an open seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Three candidates who have been campaigning for months were expected to qualify for the ballot by Tuesday's filing deadline. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet, Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Madison attorney Tim Burns are running.
The two highest vote-getters in the primary will advance to the April 3 general election.
Dallet and Screnock filed their nomination papers on Friday and Burns was expected to file by Tuesday's deadline.
They are running to replace Justice Michael Gableman who decided against seeking re-election. He is part of a 5-2 conservative majority on the court.
Screnock has conservative backing while Dallet and Burns are both trying to appeal to more liberal voters.
