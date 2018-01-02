FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012, file photo, Congresswoman Michele Bachmann gives an interview in Minnesota. Bachmann, a one-time Republican presidential contender and former U.S. representative, says she's considering a run for Sen. Al Franken's seat. Franken resigned Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations starting in November.
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012, file photo, Congresswoman Michele Bachmann gives an interview in Minnesota. Bachmann, a one-time Republican presidential contender and former U.S. representative, says she's considering a run for Sen. Al Franken's seat. Franken resigned Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations starting in November. Star Tribune via AP, File Glenn Stubbe
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012, file photo, Congresswoman Michele Bachmann gives an interview in Minnesota. Bachmann, a one-time Republican presidential contender and former U.S. representative, says she's considering a run for Sen. Al Franken's seat. Franken resigned Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations starting in November. Star Tribune via AP, File Glenn Stubbe

National Politics

GOP's Bachmann mulling bid for Franken's Senate seat

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 01:41 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

One-time Republican presidential contender Michele Bachmann says she's considering running for Al Franken's former Senate seat.

The former Minnesota congresswoman told televangelist Jim Bakker during his TV show that she's praying about the decision.

Franken formally resigned on Tuesday. The Minnesota Democrat announced plans to leave the Senate nearly a month ago, after a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations.

His immediate replacement, Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, will be sworn in on Wednesday. She plans to run for the seat in a November special election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bachmann unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012. She's a deeply conservative Republican with a history of making controversial statements, including suggesting in 2012 that the federal government was being overtaken by the Muslim Brotherhood.

She served four terms in Congress.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform

    Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform 3:06

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform
Trump dramatically shrinks Bears Ears National Monument 1:15

Trump dramatically shrinks Bears Ears National Monument
The fight for Bears Ears 4:37

The fight for Bears Ears

View More Video