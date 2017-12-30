National Politics

Former city police chief running for state Senate seat

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:47 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

The former police chief of Wilmington, Delaware, says he'll run for a state Senate seat.

Bobby Cummings told WDEL on Friday that he hopes to use his law enforcement experience to transition into politics. He said he'll officially kick off his campaign on Jan. 5.

Cummings said the Delaware Senate is a place where he "can continue that work in dealing with the public, and just helping those who are in need."

Cummings said he will talk more about issues facing the district and the state when he kicks off his campaign.

Margaret Rose Henry has served as a state Senator in the 2nd District for more than two decades. She announced in September that she would not seek re-election.

Another Democrat, Wilmington City Councilman Sam Guy, is also running.

