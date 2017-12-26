National Politics

Yellowstone County seeking House candidates

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 09:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BILLINGS, Mont.

The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee is searching for candidates to serve out the remainder of former state Rep. Adam Rosendale's term in the state House.

Rosendale resigned his seat earlier this month because he moved to Great Falls. Rosendale served in House District 51, which includes portions of the South Side and West End of Billings.

Committee chairman Tim Stark tells The Billings Gazette the committee will take applications through Jan. 2. The committee will narrow the applicant pool to three names and the county commission will choose Rosendale's successor.

The successor will serve through the end of 2018. The seat will be up for election in November 2018. Barring another special session, the Legislature doesn't meet again until January 2019.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump dramatically shrinks Bears Ears National Monument

    President Trump announces plans to reduce Bears Ears National Monument on Dec. 4, 2017. President Obama had designated the 1.3 million acres in southern Utah at the request of Native American groups.

Trump dramatically shrinks Bears Ears National Monument

Trump dramatically shrinks Bears Ears National Monument 1:15

Trump dramatically shrinks Bears Ears National Monument
The fight for Bears Ears 4:37

The fight for Bears Ears
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly

View More Video