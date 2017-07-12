National Politics

July 12, 2017 1:25 AM

Portsmouth officials commit to drinking ordinance at park

The Associated Press
PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

Portsmouth officials are leading a stricter campaign to prevent drinking at Prescott Park festivals.

The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2u7oRsI ) the state attorney general's Charitable Trust Division contacted city officials after receiving complaints about drinking in the park. Guidelines in the Prescott Trust prohibit alcohol in the city park.

Police already work with festival officials to ensure the alcohol ordinance is upheld. Under the new strategy, police will issue citations for alcohol and the city will erect large signs.

Prescott Parks Arts Festival director Ben Anderson says the complaints are from the few residents who oppose the festival. Anderson says the 2017 season has been great so far.

Assistant director of the Charitable Trust Division Terry Knowles says the office received two complaints.

