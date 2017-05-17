Idaho’s Risch: ‘Weasel’ who leaked Trump-Russia conversation is the real problem

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls Pause 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 1:41 Trump signs executive order reviewing national monuments designated by predecessors, including Bears Ears 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 3:26 Responding to Idaho's weather disasters 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:35 Eagle softball wins district title on O'Connor's walk-off double 3:13 Baylor grad and former Mavs Dancer Kathryn Dunn on the school's sexual assault scandal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Idaho Sen. Jim Risch made the TV news rounds on May 16, telling newscasters that President Trump was well within legal and moral rights to disclose classified information to Russian officials. The real problem, he said, was the "weasel" who leaked the details of that conversation. CNN, Fox News, PBS

