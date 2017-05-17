Idaho’s Risch: ‘Weasel’ who leaked Trump-Russia conversation is the real problem

In the wake of recent controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s reported disclosure of classified material to Russian officials, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch made the rounds to several national broadcast news stations to defend the president’s actions.
Risch sits on both the foreign relations and intelligence committees in the Senate. In interviews with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, PBS’s John Yang and Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, Risch spoke staunchly in support of Trump’s decisions. He repeated the stance that, as president, Trump has both the legal authority and moral obligation to declassify information “in the best interest of the American people.”
“What difference does it make if he did it knowingly or unknowingly? It was a fact that he wanted to discuss with the Russians that would improve airline safety .... He has the legal right and the obligation to do that,” Risch told Blitzer.
Blitzer conceded that Trump’s actions were legal but questioned whether the disclosure was “the right thing to do.” Risch met that query with an emphatic “yes.”
Risch also added that Trump’s actions were not unusual. He claimed that former President Barack Obama also declassified information in conversations with Russian officials last year by telling them that the U.S. had reason to suspect Russia was interfering in U.S. elections.
Still, Risch told newscasters that he didn’t find the situation entirely blameless.
“You got to remember, it was not the president of the U.S. that caused this. It was some traitor that’s in the chain of command below the president that actually disclosed this,” Risch told CNN, referring to unnamed sources that spoke with the Washington Post and New York Times.
He went on to call the source a “weasel” and called for punitive action against the individual, though he told Blitzer he doesn’t know who that person is.
“But when they find that person they ought to be treated appropriately,” he told Blitzer.
“This is a person who is a traitor. They betrayed their own country, they betrayed their families and their neighbors. And when you disclose ... classified conversations that you have access to, it is an act of treason,” Risch added to PBS’s Yang.
On Fox News, he told MacCallum that the leaker is “unAmerican” and repeated claims that the media’s handling of the situation is partially to blame.
“It’s part of this anti-Trump fervor that the national media has to try to make him look bad every time he turns around. This was a good act that he did, not a bad act that he did,” Risch told Yang.
Risch said on PBS Newshour that he has no knowledge of a memo released by former FBI director James Comey that claims Trump asked Comey to drop an investigation against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
On Fox’s program, Risch demurred on the possibility of assigning a special prosecutor to handle an investigation into ties between the Trump administration and Russia.
“You’ve got to have a crime first,” he told MacCallum.
Some in Idaho didn’t take kindly to Risch’s comments. Idaho Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, on Facebook called it “a dark day for Idaho.” Others tweeted criticisms of the senator, claiming his support of Trump’s comments were part of plans to further advance his own political career.
@CNN Jim Risch is an idiot looking to hook his train car to a President Pence job or a Teacup position. He's a non-patriot patriot to ignore.— K. Schmillen (@kschmillen) May 16, 2017
Watching Idaho's Jim Risch on PBS. @JimRisch you were a terrible governor & an embarrassment. Apologizing for #DJT borders on criminal.— R Allemeier (@allemeier_r) May 17, 2017
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments