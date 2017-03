Boise rally: Keep public lands public

More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers — all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.