Are refugees a source of terrorism or crime? A fact check of ongoing fears and rumors

Since 1980, when the latest resettlement program started, more than 20,000 refugees from nearly 50 countries have started new lives in Idaho. They’re among 3.2 million refugees to find new homes nationwide.
The American public has often been skeptical of refugee admissions over the decades. We’re here again, with President Donald Trump freezing refugee admissions for four months — and Syrian refugees indefinitely — while his administration reviews and possibly revises the already-stringent vetting those immigrants receive.
The program’s critics claim it’s a route for terrorists to infiltrate and flood our country. Supporters point to the existing vetting process, and some argue refugees have never been involved in domestic terrorism.
There’s misinformation on both sides. Here are the facts.
Idaho has had two post-9/11 terrorism-related cases
No one was wounded or killed. One resulted in a conviction, the other ended in acquittal.
Only one involved a refugee: Fazliddin Kurbanov, an Uzbekistan national who was admitted to the U.S. in August 2009 and resettled in Boise, was arrested by federal agents at his Boise apartment on May 16, 2013, on terrorism charges after being indicted by Idaho and Utah grand juries.
The Idaho jury indicted him on charges of conspiracy, possession of an unregistered destructive device and providing support to terrorists. The Utah jury indicted him on charges of providing instruction on the construction and use of an improvised explosive device.
Prosecutors said Kurbanov, a Russian-speaking truck driver, worked to support an Uzbek terrorist organization and gathered explosive materials in his Boise apartment.
Following an 20-day trial and two days of deliberations, a federal jury in Boise found Kurbanov guilty on three charges — conspiracy, possession of an unregistered destructive device and providing support to terrorists. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge sentenced him to 25 years in federal prison.
Kurbanov appealed, but later agreed to drop his appeal if the pending Utah charges were dropped.
The other case: Sami Al-Hussayen, a Saudi Arabian citizen who was pursuing a doctoral degree in computer science at the University of Idaho, was arrested by federal agents arrested at his Moscow home on Feb. 26, 2003. He was accused of supporting terrorist groups through his work maintaining overseas websites.
After seven days of deliberations, a federal jury in Boise found the University of Idaho graduate student not guilty of the three terrorism-related charges against him and two of the 11 visa and immigration fraud charges, which negated another charge. Jurors deadlocked on the remaining charges, prompting U.S. District Judge Edward Lodge to declare a mistrial on those.
Later in 2004, Al-Hussayen was deported to Saudi Arabia, where he lives today.
Refugees have been involved in other notable crimes
A couple of examples that drew public attention:
▪ Azad Abdullah, a Kurdish refugee from Iraq who emigrated with his family to Boise in 1992, is on Idaho’s death row for murdering his wife, Angie, and setting the family home in Boise on fire with gasoline in 2002.
▪ Refugees were both the victim and the accused in a 2008 murder in Twin Falls, where a transgender Iranian woman shot and killed an Iranian man, her housemate. The motive was jealousy over another woman the victim was romancing, the Times-News reported. Majid Kolestani admitted to the murder in 2009.
▪ This past June, three boys ages 7 to 14, from Sudan and Iraq, were involved in some sort of sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in Twin Falls.
Few details have been released, as juvenile cases are generally sealed in Idaho. But websites like Breitbart began circulating incorrect exaggerations about the case: The boys were Syrian, the attack was a gang rape, the boys held the girl at knifepoint. Those reports led to national furor and pushback against local officials in Twin Falls.
The disposition of the case remains unclear.
But they’re more often victims than perpetrators
Boise is home to Idaho’s largest refugee population.
In response to the unique needs of this population, the Boise Police Department in 2006 created a refugee liaison officer position to work directly with refugees, refugee resettlement agencies and refugee stakeholders.
The liaison works to learn about different cultures and life as a refugee, and helps find translators for the 60-plus native languages spoken in Boise’s refugee community.
Among the agency’s lessons? “Generally speaking, our refugee liaison officer Dustin Robinson has found that refugees are more likely to be victimized or taken advantage of regarding unknown business dealings or civil situations,” said Haley Williams, BPD spokeswoman. “For example, they may be criminally victimized because they are less likely to contact law enforcement due to past trauma, or they may have been overcharged for something or sold a bad product.”
And research shows immigrants actually commit fewer crimes
Among Gov. Butch Otter’s concerns about refugees and other immigrants: “Do they understand the rule of law?” he asked during an interview Friday on “Idaho Reports” where he also voiced support for prioritizing Christian refugee applications over those from other religions.
“Immigration-crime research over the past 20 years has widely corroborated the conclusions of a number of early 20th-century presidential commissions that found no backing for the immigration-crime connection,” wrote two university researchers in a fact check recently posted on PBS NewsHour’s website.
Robert Adelman of the University at Buffalo and Lesley Reid of the University of Alabama pointed to a variety of reports, from as old as 1931 to as recent as 2012, in addition to their own research to disprove the idea that immigrants are somehow more prone to committing crimes than existing American citizens. While they looked at the immigration system as a whole, this also provides context for the refugee debate specifically.
The Boise Police Department does not keep track of the number of crimes committed by refugees or immigrants, Williams said.
“It’s not a data point we collect and separate out for statistical use,” Williams said. “Regardless of someone’s status as a citizen, a refugee, or an immigrant, all human beings are capable of committing crimes and the Boise Police Department investigates every crime based on the law — not on the status of those involved.”
U.S. terrorism cases
Another oft-cited, terror-related incident involving refugees came in 2011, when two Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Ky., were charged with attempting to send weapons and money to al-Qaida in Iraq. Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan came to the U.S. in 2009. Both men admitted to killing U.S. soldiers in Iraq; they did not wound or injure anyone on the U.S. Both men pleaded guilty. In 2013, Hammadi was sentenced to life in prison; Alwan was sentenced to 40 years.
Fact checks and memes spread online have suggested these men and Kurbanov are the only refugees arrested on terrorism-related charges — or, in some cases, implied that no terrorism cases have been brought against refugees at all. But there are others.
Last October, for example, Omar Faraj Saeed Al Hardan pleaded guilty to trying to provide support to the Islamic State. He entered the U.S. as an Iraqi refugee in 2009; news coverage suggests his involvement with the group (which didn’t exist under that name at the time) didn’t start until at least 3 or 4 years later. News reports say he spoke of attacking a Texas shopping mall.
In March, Aws Mohammed Younis Al-Jayab, a Palestinian born in Iraq who came here as an Iraqi refugee in 2012, was charged with providing material support to terrorism overseas. Specifically, the Justice Department alleges he traveled back and forth between the U.S. and Syria, helped an Islamic State-affiliated group fight the Syrian government and then lied to U.S. officials about it later.
And in early 2015, six Bosnians — three who had become naturalized U.S. citizens and three who had refugee or legal resident status — were accused of trying to provide material support to the Islamic State overseas, routing money and supplies to another Bosnian who served as a foreign fighter for various terrorist groups in Syria. Their cases have not yet concluded.
A common thread in many cases: It’s not always that criminals are slipping through screening during the refugee inspection process, but rather they’re radicalized later on while living here, presenting a different set of challenges.
Very few actual terror attacks
Of the 3,252,493 refugees admitted to the U.S. from 1975 to the end of 2015, 20 committed terrorist attacks within this country’s borders. But only three were successful in their attacks, killing a total three people, according to “Terrorism and Immigration: A Risk Analysis”, a report issued by the Cato Institute in September.
“In other words, one terrorist entered as a refugee for every 162,625 refugees who were not terrorists,” states the report.
All three attacks that caused deaths were carried out by Cubans in the 1970s, before the Refugee Act of 1980 created the modern, rigorous refugee-screening procedures currently in place, according to the report.
The report also examines four deadly terrorism attacks since Sept. 11, 2001. None involved refugees, but some suspects were immigrants:
San Bernardino: One of the two shooters who killed 14 people on Dec. 2, 2015, was Tashfeen Milak, who was born in Pakistan and came to the U.S. on a K-1 fiancé visa. The other shooter, Syed Rizwan Farook, was born in Chicago.
Chattanooga: Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez, who was born in Kuwait, emigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1996 and became a lawful permanent resident in 2003, shot and killed five people on July 16, 2015.
Boston Marathon bombing: Brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev came to the U.S. with their family from Russia under political asylum — not the same as the refugee process.
Los Angeles Airport: Hesham Mohamed Hedayet, an Egyptian national in the U.S. on a tourist visa, shot and killed two people at the Al El ticket counter before a security guard shot and killed him on July 4, 2002.
Four of the eight deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. have happened in the last 10 years, including San Bernardino. Out of those, the Virginia Tech shooting also involved an immigrant: Seung-Hui Cho came to the U.S. with his family from South Korea in 1992.
Are these the bulk of terror cases?
Oh, not even close.
Just in the last three months, federal court records show significant actions in 14 Justice Department prosecutions — charges, convictions or sentencings — related to terrorism or support of terror groups. In addition, there’s Noor Salman, the U.S.-born wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, who was charged last month with aiding and abetting her husband.
Most of the cases involved contact with the Islamic State, but one was a New York man sentenced for trying to get a “dirty bomb” to use to kill Muslims.
Ten of the defendants, including Salman, were U.S. natives. One was a Cuban-born émigré; three were legal permanent U.S. residents originally from Kazakhstan, India and Yemen; and the last was a dual Dutch-Turkish citizen extradited to the U.S. The Indian man, according to media reports, is accused of securing asylum in the U.S. under a false name.
None of the 15 appear to be refugees.
