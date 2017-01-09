The Freedom Caucus is all grown up – and may prove it by stalling Obamacare repeal

0:29 Buckling under 18 inches of snow, a hay barn in Horseshoe Bend collapsed Pause

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads

4:05 Idaho Legislature leadership discusses options for $140 million surplus

5:44 A College of Western Idaho program is helping Idaho's struggling monarch butterfly

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter