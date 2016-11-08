GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich will visit Washington on Thursday

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) plans to move quickly following Tuesday's election to share his ideas for moving the Republican Party forward.
The 2016 presidential contender will speak Thursday at the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank, in Washington. A Republican familiar with details of Kasich's Washington visit says the speech is expected to address the GOP's postelection situation and his ideas for the future. The Republican requested anonymity because of not being authorized to share the information publicly.
Kasich has consistently opposed GOP nominee Donald Trump. He declined to endorse or vote for the New York billionaire and boycotted the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Instead, Kasich focused his general election efforts on helping elect down-ticket Republicans, including several vulnerable U.S. senators and some GOP state lawmakers.
Comments