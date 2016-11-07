Trump urges vote for GOP's Greitens for Missouri governor

Republican candidate for Missouri governor Eric Greitens is touting support from Donald Trump.
The Republican presidential candidate backed former Navy SEAL officer Greitens in a Monday tweet.
Trump also called on Missouri voters to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Greitens' Democratic rival, Attorney General Chris Koster.
Trump cited Koster's stance on President Barack Obama's health care law and "amnesty." Koster spokesman David Turner says Koster doesn't support amnesty.
Koster has said there are flaws in the federal law but supports expanding Medicaid eligibility for low-income adults in the state.
Koster's campaign responded to the tweet by noting Greitens attended the 2008 Democratic National Convention. Turner says Greitens' support for Trump shows he has "no political backbone."
Days before Tuesday's election, President Barack Obama urged voters to support Koster.
Comments