Kansas high court justices defend handling of capital cases

1:10 Bodovino restaurant adds Italian food to its wines at The Village Pause

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

1:27 Ladies sew warmth and love into quilts for those who need them all

10:47 Bryan Harsin's cup of coffee with Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story

2:30 Mountain View's Pattwell fights on despite ailing stomach

0:45 What's it like to meet President Obama?