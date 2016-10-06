Debate minefield: Town hall will test candidates' stagecraft

2:29 What's actually going to happen at the Republican National Convention? Pause

1:23 Rep. Labrador doesn't want Puerto Rico to repeat mistakes of Detroit

0:14 Marco Rubio takes the stage in Boise

1:23 Boise State specialists take pride in being "weird"

2:05 Mother Earth Brew Co. opens in Nampa, Idaho

2:12 Kieran Donahue on moving inmates from the tent

1:49 Tom Dale on inmate tent facility

0:54 Craig Hanson on inmate tent facility

0:49 Here's what officers saw during active-shooter training at a Meridian school

0:44 Sneak peek: Christ Chapel